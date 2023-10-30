On Monday, Geraldo Perdomo (batting .344 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 3 of the World Series all knotted up 1-1.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.

Perdomo enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500.

In 76 of 151 games this year (50.3%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (21.9%).

He has homered in 5.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 151), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 67 times this year (44.4%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings