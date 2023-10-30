Geraldo Perdomo vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Geraldo Perdomo (batting .344 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 3 of the World Series all knotted up 1-1.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.
- Perdomo enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500.
- In 76 of 151 games this year (50.3%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (21.9%).
- He has homered in 5.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 151), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 23.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 67 times this year (44.4%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer (13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.