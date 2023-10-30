On Monday, Evan Longoria (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 3 of the World Series all tied up 1-1.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Longoria has gotten a hit in 43 of 87 games this season (49.4%), including nine multi-hit games (10.3%).

In 12.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this season (28.7%), including three multi-run games (3.4%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings