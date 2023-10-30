The Texas Rangers will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third game of the World Series on Monday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Chase Field. The teams split the first two games and will look to break the tie and take one step closer to a championship with a victory. Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Diamondbacks while the Rangers have not named a starter.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Pfaadt (3-9) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 18 starts, Pfaadt has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Jordan Montgomery 10/30/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home - - 11/1/2023 Rangers - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.