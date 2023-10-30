Game 3 of the World Series on Monday will feature the Arizona Diamondbacks playing host to the Texas Rangers. The teams will look to break the 1-1 series deadlock when action begins at 8:03 PM ET on FOX, live from Chase Field. Brandon Pfaadt is starting for the Diamondbacks, while the Rangers have not named a starter.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers -110 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 60% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (42-28).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Arizona has gone 44-33 (57.1%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 52.4% chance to win.

Arizona has played in 176 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-90-9).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-38 41-40 38-30 56-52 61-61 33-21

