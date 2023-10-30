The Texas Rangers hit the road for Game 3 of the World Series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday at 8:03 PM ET, with the teams tied 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Time: 8:03 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt (3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing batters.

Pfaadt enters this outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Pfaadt will try to secure his 13th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 19 outings this season.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .263 batting average, and is second in the league with 1470 total hits and third in MLB play with 881 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.452) and are third in all of MLB with 233 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Pfaadt has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits while striking out three.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers will hand the ball to Scherzer (13-6) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 39-year-old has pitched to a 3.77 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 27 games.

He has 14 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Scherzer has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Max Scherzer vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 746 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They have 1359 hits, 17th in baseball, with 166 home runs (22nd in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 5-for-23 with three home runs and four RBI in six innings this season.

