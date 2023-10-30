Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers World Series Game 3 on October 30, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Corbin Carroll and others are available when the Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday (at 8:03 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 54 bases.
- He has a slash line of .285/.362/.506 so far this year.
- Carroll hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a triple, a walk and six RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Oct. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 24
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|at Phillies
|Oct. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line so far this season.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Oct. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Oct. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Oct. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Scherzer Stats
- Max Scherzer (13-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 28th start of the season.
- He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.
- In 27 starts this season, Scherzer has lasted five or more innings 22 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|2.2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|4.0
|5
|5
|5
|4
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 12
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 6
|3.0
|6
|7
|7
|4
|2
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Scherzer's player props with BetMGM.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Semien Stats
- Semien has collected 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .276/.348/.478 so far this year.
- Semien hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with three walks.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 27
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has put up 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .327/.390/.623 so far this year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 27
|1-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 22
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.