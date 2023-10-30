Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Corbin Carroll and others are available when the Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday (at 8:03 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 54 bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.362/.506 so far this year.

Carroll hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a triple, a walk and six RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 1-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Phillies Oct. 24 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Phillies Oct. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Scherzer Stats

Max Scherzer (13-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 28th start of the season.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

In 27 starts this season, Scherzer has lasted five or more innings 22 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Oct. 23 2.2 4 2 2 2 2 vs. Astros Oct. 18 4.0 5 5 5 4 1 at Blue Jays Sep. 12 5.1 3 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Sep. 6 3.0 6 7 7 4 2 vs. Twins Sep. 1 6.0 1 0 0 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.348/.478 so far this year.

Semien hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with three walks.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has put up 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .327/.390/.623 so far this year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-4 3 1 2 4 0 at Astros Oct. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Astros Oct. 22 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

