Monday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) facing off at Chase Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:03 PM ET on October 30.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (50.5%) in those contests.

Arizona has a mark of 42-47 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

