The Arizona Coyotes (3-4), coming off a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, host the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5) at Mullett Arena on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS. The Blackhawks took down the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime in their most recent game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-190) Blackhawks (+155) 6 Coyotes (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, and won.

Arizona has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Coyotes a 65.5% chance to win.

Arizona's seven matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals four times.

Coyotes vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 19 (25th) Goals 18 (27th) 20 (7th) Goals Allowed 24 (12th) 8 (7th) Power Play Goals 3 (24th) 7 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (5th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes offense's 19 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

The Coyotes are ranked seventh in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 20 total goals (2.9 per game).

They're ranked 19th in the league with a -1 goal differential .

