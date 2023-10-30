The Arizona Coyotes' Matias Maccelli and the Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Donato are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Players to Watch

One of Arizona's leading offensive players this season is Clayton Keller, with eight points (four goals, four assists) and an average ice time of 20:30 per game.

Nick Schmaltz is another key contributor for Arizona, with eight points (1.1 per game) -- scoring two goals and adding six assists.

Maccelli has posted one goal and four assists for Arizona.

In three games, Connor Ingram's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded seven goals (3.2 goals against average) and has racked up 56 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Corey Perry is a top offensive contributor for his team with six points (0.8 per game), as he has recorded two goals and four assists in eight games (playing 15:29 per game).

Chicago's Connor Bedard has posted five total points (0.6 per game), with three goals and two assists.

This season, Chicago's Donato has four points, courtesy of two goals (third on team) and two assists (sixth).

In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 1-2-0 this season, compiling 83 saves and giving up eight goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .912 save percentage (26th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 22nd 2.71 Goals Scored 2.25 27th 10th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3 12th 28th 27.7 Shots 25.9 30th 24th 32.3 Shots Allowed 34.1 27th 6th 26.67% Power Play % 9.68% 31st 28th 72% Penalty Kill % 88.46% 6th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.