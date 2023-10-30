The Arizona Coyotes (3-4) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5) at Mullett Arena on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes lost to the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in their last game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final result of Coyotes 3, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-190)

Coyotes (-190) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a 3-4 record overall, with a 1-0-1 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Arizona is 1-3-0 (two points) in its four games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Coyotes scored just one goal, they lost.

Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Coyotes have scored three or more goals in four games (2-2-0, four points).

In the three games when Arizona has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 1-2-0 to register two points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Arizona is undefeated (1-0-0, two points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 2-4-0 (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 23rd 2.71 Goals Scored 2.25 27th 10th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3 12th 29th 27.7 Shots 25.9 30th 24th 32.3 Shots Allowed 34.1 27th 6th 26.67% Power Play % 9.68% 31st 28th 72% Penalty Kill % 88.46% 7th

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

