The Arizona Coyotes (3-4) have -190 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5), who have +155 moneyline odds, on Monday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Coyotes Moneyline Blackhawks Moneyline Total BetMGM -190 +155 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals only twice this season.

The Coyotes have been a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they won).

This season the Blackhawks have three wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.

Arizona has had moneyline odds set at -190 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Chicago has a record of 3-4 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.