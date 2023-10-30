Corbin Carroll vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all tied up 1-1.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 161 hits and an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .364.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 112 games this season (of 167 played), and had multiple hits in 52 of those games.
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, Carroll has notched at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (14.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53.3% of his games this season (89 of 167), with two or more runs 31 times (18.6%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.280
|.368
|OBP
|.355
|.534
|SLG
|.479
|35
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|12
|41
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|21
|SB
|33
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Rangers are sending Scherzer (13-6) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
