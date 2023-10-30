The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all tied up 1-1.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 161 hits and an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Carroll enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .364.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 112 games this season (of 167 played), and had multiple hits in 52 of those games.

He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.7% of his games this year, Carroll has notched at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (14.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53.3% of his games this season (89 of 167), with two or more runs 31 times (18.6%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .280 .368 OBP .355 .534 SLG .479 35 XBH 30 13 HR 12 41 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 21 SB 33

