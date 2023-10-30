The Arizona Coyotes, Barrett Hayton among them, play the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Looking to bet on Hayton's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Barrett Hayton vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hayton Season Stats Insights

Hayton has averaged 20:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Through seven games this year, Hayton has yet to score a goal.

Through seven games this year, Hayton has not recorded a point.

Through seven games this season, Hayton has not recorded an assist.

Hayton's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Hayton going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hayton Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 7 Games 4 0 Points 3 0 Goals 2 0 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.