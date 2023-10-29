Zach Pascal was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals take on the Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Seeking Pascal's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Zach Pascal and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Pascal has been targeted eight times, with season stats of 19 yards on four receptions (4.8 per catch) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Pascal's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Zach Pascal Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Cardinals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Pascal 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 4 19 12 0 4.8

Pascal Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 9 0 Week 4 @49ers 4 3 10 0 Week 5 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.