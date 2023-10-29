In the Week 8 contest between the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Trey McBride get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Trey McBride score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

McBride has 170 yards on 15 catches. He has been targeted 21 times, and posts 24.3 yards receiving per contest.

McBride, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Trey McBride Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 2 2 23 0 Week 2 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 3 Cowboys 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Bengals 3 2 17 0 Week 6 @Rams 5 4 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 6 3 29 0

