Trey McBride has a tough matchup when his Arizona Cardinals meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Ravens allow 176 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

McBride has posted 170 yards on 15 receptions, averaging 24.3 yards per game this year.

McBride vs. the Ravens

McBride vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have surrendered a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 176 passing yards per game given up by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is first in the NFL by conceding 0.6 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (four total passing TDs).

Trey McBride Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-115)

McBride Receiving Insights

McBride has received 9.1% of his team's 230 passing attempts this season (21 targets).

He has been targeted 21 times, averaging 8.1 yards per target (48th in NFL).

McBride does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

McBride's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

