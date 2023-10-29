Rondale Moore Week 8 Preview vs. the Ravens
Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore has a tough matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are conceding the second-fewest passing yards in the league, 176 per game.
Moore has 17 receptions for 113 yards this year. He has been targeted 28 times.
Moore vs. the Ravens
- Moore vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games
- Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.
- The Ravens have allowed three opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.
- Baltimore has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.
- The 176 passing yards per game conceded by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- So far this year, the Ravens have allowed four passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks first among NFL defenses.
Rondale Moore Receiving Props vs. the Ravens
- Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-111)
Moore Receiving Insights
- In three of seven games this year, Moore has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.
- Moore has been targeted on 28 of his team's 230 passing attempts this season (12.2% target share).
- He has 113 receiving yards on 28 targets to rank 134th in league play with four yards per target.
- Moore does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.
- He has 8.3% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (one).
Moore's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Seahawks
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 ATT / 54 YDS / 1 TD
