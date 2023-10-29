The Arizona Cardinals (1-6) host the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at State Farm Stadium and will look to halt a four-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ravens vs. Cardinals? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Ravens vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Ravens winning by a considerably greater margin (21.4 points). Take the Ravens.

The Ravens have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 82.9%.

The Ravens have won four of the six games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline favorite of -485 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Cardinals have won one of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.

Arizona has entered two games this season as the underdog by +370 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

Who will win? The Ravens or Cardinals? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 8 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Baltimore (-9.5)



Baltimore (-9.5) The Ravens have covered the spread five times this season (5-2-0).

Baltimore is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

The Cardinals are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 9.5-point underdogs or more, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 1-1.

Parlay your bets together on the Ravens vs. Cardinals matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (44.5)



Under (44.5) These teams average a combined 42.5 points per game, 2.0 less points than the over/under of 44.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 39.9 points per game, 4.6 less than the over/under for this game.

In the Ravens' seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

The Cardinals have hit the over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 230 8 51.9 5

Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 194.4 6 33.1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.