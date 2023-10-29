When Michael Wilson takes the field for the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 8 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Michael Wilson score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has racked up 343 yards receiving (49 per game) and two TDs, hauling in 21 balls on 27 targets.

Wilson has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of seven). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Michael Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Giants 3 3 56 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 86 0 Week 4 @49ers 7 7 76 2 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 18 0 Week 6 @Rams 4 3 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 5 3 26 0

