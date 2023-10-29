Will Marquise Brown Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 8?
With the Arizona Cardinals squaring off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Marquise Brown a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Marquise Brown score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)
- Brown has 32 receptions (60 targets) and tops the Cardinals with 383 yards receiving (54.7 per game) plus three TDs.
- Brown has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but no games with more than one.
Marquise Brown Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|5
|3
|28
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|10
|6
|54
|1
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|7
|5
|61
|1
|Week 4
|@49ers
|10
|7
|96
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|10
|4
|61
|1
|Week 6
|@Rams
|11
|4
|34
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|7
|3
|49
|0
