Will Kyler Murray Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kyler Murray was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Arizona Cardinals match up against the Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Check out Murray's stats on this page.
Rep Kyler Murray and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Murray had season stats last year that included 2,368 passing yards (215.3 per game). He was 259-for-390 (66.4%), with 14 touchdown passes and seven interceptions, and had 67 carries for 418 yards three touchdowns.
Keep an eye on Murray's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Kyler Murray Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Brevin Jordan
- Click Here for Brandon Johnson
- Click Here for Austin Ekeler
- Click Here for Chris Moore
- Click Here for Noah Fant
Cardinals vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Murray 2022 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|259
|390
|66.4%
|2,368
|14
|7
|6.1
|67
|418
|3
Murray Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|22
|34
|193
|2
|0
|5
|29
|0
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|31
|49
|277
|1
|1
|5
|28
|1
|Week 3
|Rams
|37
|58
|314
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|23
|32
|207
|2
|1
|12
|26
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|28
|42
|250
|1
|1
|4
|42
|0
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|23
|37
|222
|0
|1
|10
|100
|0
|Week 7
|Saints
|20
|29
|204
|1
|0
|7
|30
|0
|Week 8
|@Vikings
|31
|44
|326
|3
|2
|6
|36
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|25
|35
|175
|2
|0
|8
|60
|0
|Week 12
|Chargers
|18
|29
|191
|2
|1
|7
|56
|1
|Week 14
|Patriots
|1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.