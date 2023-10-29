Will Joshua Dobbs Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 8?
Will Joshua Dobbs hit paydirt when the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens play in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Joshua Dobbs score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)
- Dobbs has piled up 232 yards (33.1 per game) on 41 carries with two touchdowns.
- Dobbs has run for a touchdown in two games this season.
Joshua Dobbs Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|21
|30
|132
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|21
|31
|228
|1
|0
|3
|41
|1
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|17
|21
|189
|1
|0
|6
|55
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|28
|41
|265
|2
|0
|12
|48
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|15
|32
|166
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|21
|41
|235
|0
|1
|7
|47
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|19
|33
|146
|0
|0
|7
|43
|1
