Joshua Dobbs has a difficult matchup when his Arizona Cardinals face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Ravens give up 176 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Dobbs has 1,361 yards passing (194.4 per game) and has completed 62% of his throws (142-for-229) while recording six TD passes and three picks. In addition, Dobbs has compiled 232 yards on the ground (33.1 per game) on 41 carries. Dobbs also has two rushing touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Dobbs and the Cardinals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dobbs vs. the Ravens

Dobbs vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Baltimore has not allowed an opposing quarterback to record 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Ravens have cenceded three players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

One opposing quarterback have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Baltimore in 2023.

The Ravens have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

The 176 passing yards the Ravens concede per outing makes them the second-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this season, the Ravens have surrendered four passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks first in the league.

Watch Cardinals vs Ravens on Fubo!

Joshua Dobbs Passing Props vs. the Ravens

Passing TDs: 0.5 (-238)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Dobbs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dobbs Passing Insights

The Cardinals pass on 55.3% of their plays and run on 44.7%. They are 22nd in NFL action in points scored.

With 229 attempts for 1,361 passing yards, Dobbs is 29th in league play with 5.9 yards per attempt.

Dobbs has completed at least one touchdown pass four times in seven games, including multiple TDs twice.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (66.7% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

Dobbs has attempted 23 passes in the red zone (60.5% of his team's red zone plays).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dobbs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 19-for-33 / 146 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 43 YDS / 1 TD at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-41 / 235 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 15-for-32 / 166 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-41 / 265 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 17-for-21 / 189 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.