The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) visit a struggling Arizona Cardinals (1-6) squad on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals have lost four games in a row.

Ravens and Cardinals recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Cardinals vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 9.5 44.5 -500 +350

Cardinals vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 44.5 points in three of seven outings.

Arizona has a 43.0-point average over/under in their contests this season, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Cardinals are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won one of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Arizona has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +350 on the moneyline.

Baltimore Ravens

The average total in Baltimore's games this season is 42.3, 2.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Ravens have covered the spread five times over seven games with a set spread.

The Ravens have gone 4-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Ravens vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ravens 24.4 9 13.9 1 42.3 1 7 Cardinals 18.1 22 26.0 26 43.0 3 7

Cardinals vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends

Cardinals

Arizona is winless against the spread and 2-1 overall over its last three games.

The Cardinals have hit the over once in their past three games.

The Ravens have outscored their opponents by a total of 74 points this season (10.5 points per game), and opponents of the Cardinals have outscored them by 55 points (7.9 per game).

Ravens

Baltimore has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

In its past three games, Baltimore has hit the over once.

The Ravens have totaled 74 more points than their opponents this season (10.5 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by 55 points (7.9 per game).

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.0 42.7 43.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.6 24.7 26.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 3-0-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-2 0-4

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 43.7 41.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 25.3 22.5 ATS Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 2-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

