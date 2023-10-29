Bookmakers project the Arizona Cardinals (1-6) to see their four-game losing streak continue, as they are 9.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The over/under has been set at 44.5.

The Ravens' recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Cardinals. Before the Cardinals take on the Ravens, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

CBS

Against the spread, Arizona is 3-4-0 this season.

As a 9.5-point underdog or greater, the Cardinals have one win ATS (1-1) this year.

This season, four of Arizona's seven games have gone over the point total.

Baltimore's ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

The Ravens are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Baltimore has hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

Cardinals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Marquise Brown - - - - 49.5 (-118) - Rondale Moore - - - - 24.5 (-118) - Trey McBride - - - - 31.5 (-115) - Michael Wilson - - - - 28.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

