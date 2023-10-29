The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) visit a struggling Arizona Cardinals (1-6) squad on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals have lost four straight games.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

Cardinals Insights

The Cardinals rack up 18.1 points per game, 4.2 more than the Ravens give up (13.9).

The Cardinals average 48.2 more yards per game (319.9) than the Ravens give up (271.7).

This season Arizona racks up 139 rushing yards per game, 43.3 more than Baltimore allows (95.7).

This year the Cardinals have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (9).

Cardinals Home Performance

At home, the Cardinals score more points (25.3 per game) than overall (18.1). But they also allow more (27 per game) than overall (26).

The Cardinals accumulate more yards at home (357.7 per game) than they do overall (319.9), but they also concede more (411.7 per game) than overall (368.3).

At home Arizona accumulates more passing yards (186 per game) than overall (180.9). But it also allows more passing yards (276.7 per game) than overall (237.6).

At home the Cardinals pick up more rushing yards (171.7 per game) than overall (139). But they also give up more rushing yards (135) than overall (130.7).

The Cardinals convert more third downs at home (41.9%) than they do overall (39.6%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (50%) than overall (46.4%).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Cincinnati L 34-20 FOX 10/15/2023 at Los Angeles L 26-9 FOX 10/22/2023 at Seattle L 20-10 FOX 10/29/2023 Baltimore - CBS 11/5/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 11/12/2023 Atlanta - CBS 11/19/2023 at Houston - CBS

