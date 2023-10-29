Cardinals vs. Ravens Player Props & Odds – Week 8
Lamar Jackson will lead the Baltimore Ravens into their game versus the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.
Most of the top contributors for the Ravens and the Cardinals will have player props available for this game if you are trying to place player prop bets.
Sign up to bet on the Ravens-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Emari Demercado Touchdown Odds
- Demercado Odds to Score First TD: +1100
- Demercado Odds to Score Anytime TD: +410
Lamar Jackson Touchdown Odds
- Jackson Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Jackson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Joshua Dobbs
|192.6 (-113)
|29.5 (-113)
|-
|Marquise Brown
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|Rondale Moore
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Trey McBride
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Michael Wilson
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Emari Demercado
|-
|41.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
More Ravens Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mark Andrews
|-
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|Rashod Bateman
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Gus Edwards
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|-
|Zay Flowers
|-
|-
|58.5 (-113)
|Justice Hill
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|-
|Lamar Jackson
|232.5 (-113)
|47.5 (-113)
|-
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.