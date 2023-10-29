A win by the Baltimore Ravens over the Arizona Cardinals is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, October 29 at 4:25 PM ET (at State Farm Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Watch the Cardinals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Ravens rank 10th in points scored this year (24.4 points per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 13.9 points allowed per game. The Cardinals are generating 18.1 points per game on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 26 points per contest (26th-ranked) on defense.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Ravens vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (-9.5) Under (44.5) Ravens 31, Cardinals 10

Place your bets on the Ravens-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Betting Info

The Cardinals have a 21.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Arizona and its opponent have combined to hit the over four out of seven times this season.

Games involving the Cardinals this year have averaged 43 points per game, a 1.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Ravens Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Ravens' implied win probability is 83.3%.

Baltimore has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Ravens have won their only game this season when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

So far this season, two Baltimore games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 44.5 points, 2.2 higher than the average total in Ravens games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Ravens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baltimore 24.4 13.9 27.3 12.3 22.3 15 Arizona 18.1 26 25.3 27 12.8 25.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.