Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arizona
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:47 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Week 9 college football schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store, including those involving Arizona programs. Among those games is the Oregon State Beavers taking on the Arizona Wildcats.
College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week
Washington State Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington State (-4.5)
No. 11 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-3)
