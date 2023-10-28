Big South teams were in action for one game in the Week 9 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

UT Martin vs. Gardner-Webb

Week 9 Big South Results

Gardner-Webb 38 UT Martin 34

  • Pregame Favorite: UT Martin (-5.5)
  • Pregame Total: 53.5

Gardner-Webb Leaders

  • Passing: Jaylen King (16-for-33, 216 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Narii Gaither (14 ATT, 59 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jayden Brown (1 TAR, 1 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)

UT Martin Leaders

  • Passing: Kinkead Dent (20-for-37, 226 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Sam Franklin (19 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: DeVonte Tanksley (12 TAR, 7 REC, 81 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Gardner-WebbUT Martin
341Total Yards344
216Passing Yards226
125Rushing Yards118
0Turnovers1

Next Week's Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Bryant Bulldogs

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Beirne Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Robert Morris Colonials at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Houck Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Tennessee State Tigers at Charleston Southern Buccaneers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Buccaneer Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

