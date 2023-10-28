Pac-12 rivals will clash when the Washington State Cougars (4-3) meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-6). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Washington State vs. Arizona State?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington State 32, Arizona State 19

Washington State 32, Arizona State 19 Washington State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Cougars have played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

This season, Arizona State has been listed as the underdog in six games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Sun Devils have not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cougars' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington State (-5)



Washington State (-5) Washington State has played six games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5 points or more (in two chances).

Against the spread, Arizona State is 3-2-1 this year.

The Sun Devils have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 5 points or more in three chances.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) This season, five of Washington State's seven games have gone over Saturday's total of 49.5 points.

This season, Arizona State has played two games with a combined score over 49.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 49.9 points per game, 0.4 points more than the total of 49.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Washington State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.1 58 58.2 Implied Total AVG 33.2 31.7 34.7 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

Arizona State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 55.8 53.5 Implied Total AVG 34.7 33.5 37 ATS Record 3-2-1 1-2-1 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-4 0-2

