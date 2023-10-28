Pac-12 rivals will clash when the Washington State Cougars (4-3) meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-6). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Washington State vs. Arizona State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Washington State vs. Arizona State?

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tempe, Arizona
  • Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Washington State 32, Arizona State 19
  • Washington State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • The Cougars have played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.
  • This season, Arizona State has been listed as the underdog in six games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Sun Devils have not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cougars' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Washington State (-5)
  • Washington State has played six games, posting four wins against the spread.
  • The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Against the spread, Arizona State is 3-2-1 this year.
  • The Sun Devils have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 5 points or more in three chances.

Parlay your bets together on the Washington State vs. Arizona State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (49.5)
  • This season, five of Washington State's seven games have gone over Saturday's total of 49.5 points.
  • This season, Arizona State has played two games with a combined score over 49.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 49.9 points per game, 0.4 points more than the total of 49.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Washington State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.1 58 58.2
Implied Total AVG 33.2 31.7 34.7
ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

Arizona State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55 55.8 53.5
Implied Total AVG 34.7 33.5 37
ATS Record 3-2-1 1-2-1 2-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-3-0 0-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-4 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.