Texas vs. BYU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the BYU Cougars (5-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Cougars will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Texas vs. BYU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Texas vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-19.5)
|50.5
|-1100
|+700
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas (-19.5)
|50.5
|-1300
|+760
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Oregon vs Utah
- Duke vs Louisville
- Washington vs Stanford
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Georgia vs Florida
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Tulane vs Rice
- Indiana vs Penn State
Texas vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Texas is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Longhorns have not covered the spread when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- BYU has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
Texas & BYU 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2200
|Bet $100 to win $2200
|To Win the Big 12
|+110
|Bet $100 to win $110
|BYU
|To Win the Big 12
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.