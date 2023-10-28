The Phoenix Suns (1-1) play the Utah Jazz (1-1) on October 28, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns shot 46.7% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Jazz allowed to opponents.

Phoenix had a 24-11 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Jazz ranked fifth.

Last year, the Suns averaged just 4.4 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Jazz gave up (118.0).

Phoenix went 21-7 last season when scoring more than 118.0 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns scored 114.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 113.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.

When playing at home, Phoenix gave up 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than in road games (113.9).

The Suns drained 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they averaged in away games (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).

Suns Injuries