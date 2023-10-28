Suns vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (1-1) face the Utah Jazz (1-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ.
Suns vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-5.5
|-
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread last season.
- Phoenix finished 36-13 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 73.5% of those games).
- The Suns finished 21-6 last year (winning 77.8% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Suns have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns sported a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than they did in road games (21-19-0) last season.
- The Suns went over the over/under in 19 of 41 home games (46.3%) last season. They did better on the road, eclipsing the total in 23 of 41 matchups (56.1%).
- Last season the Suns put up 113.6 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 118 the Jazz conceded.
- Phoenix went 20-7 versus the spread and 21-7 overall when scoring more than 118 points.
Suns vs. Jazz Point Insights (Last Season)
|Suns
|Jazz
|113.6
|117.1
|17
|7
|20-7
|41-17
|21-7
|34-24
|111.6
|118
|6
|24
|36-22
|17-4
|41-17
|15-6
