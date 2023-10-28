Which team sits on top of the Southland as we head into Week 9 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Incarnate Word

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 8-0
  • Overall Rank: 24th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th
  • Last Game: W 35-24 vs McNeese

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Lamar
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Nicholls State

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-2
  • Overall Rank: 28th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st
  • Last Game: W 27-7 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Lamar

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-4
  • Overall Rank: 67th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th
  • Last Game: W 30-24 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Incarnate Word
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Houston Christian

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-4
  • Overall Rank: 78th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st
  • Last Game: W 30-0 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. SE Louisiana

  • Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-6
  • Overall Rank: 82nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th
  • Last Game: W 37-20 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

  • Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-8
  • Overall Rank: 95th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th
  • Last Game: L 27-7 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Houston Christian
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. McNeese

  • Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 1-8
  • Overall Rank: 117th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th
  • Last Game: L 35-24 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Northwestern State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northwestern State

  • Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-8
  • Overall Rank: 120th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd
  • Last Game: L 37-20 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ McNeese
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

