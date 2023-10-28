Big Ten opponents will meet when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) meet the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ohio State vs. Wisconsin? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Wisconsin?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio State 29, Wisconsin 15

Ohio State 29, Wisconsin 15 Ohio State has won all six of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Buckeyes have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter and won each time.

Wisconsin has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Badgers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +475 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Buckeyes an 86.7% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+14.5)



Wisconsin (+14.5) Ohio State has four wins in seven games versus the spread this year.

The Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 14.5 points or more so far this season.

Against the spread, Wisconsin is 3-3-0 this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46)



Under (46) This season, three of Ohio State's seven games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 46 points.

There have been five Wisconsin games that have finished with a combined score higher than 46 points this season.

The point total for the contest of 46 is 14.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ohio State (33.7 points per game) and Wisconsin (26.9 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.1 56.3 55.8 Implied Total AVG 38.6 40.3 36.3 ATS Record 4-2-1 3-1-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 51.2 50.8 Implied Total AVG 31.7 35.3 28 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 2-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.