The No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) and Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) will battle in a matchup at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Pittsburgh 12

Notre Dame 38, Pittsburgh 12 Notre Dame has put together a 5-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Fighting Irish have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Pittsburgh won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Panthers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +800 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fighting Irish a 93.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Notre Dame (-20.5)



Notre Dame (-20.5) Against the spread, Notre Dame is 5-2-1 this season.

This season, the Fighting Irish have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

Entering play this week, Pittsburgh has one victory against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points five times this season.

The total for the matchup of 45.5 is 15 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Notre Dame (35.9 points per game) and Pittsburgh (24.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Notre Dame

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.4 54.3 51.8 Implied Total AVG 34.8 38.2 29 ATS Record 5-2-1 3-1-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Pittsburgh

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45 44.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 24 26 22 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.