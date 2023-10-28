The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-5) hit the road for a Big Sky clash against the UC Davis Aggies (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.

Northern Arizona owns the 66th-ranked scoring offense this season (23.9 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking 24th-worst with 32.1 points allowed per game. UC Davis ranks 46th with 376.9 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 48th with 335.0 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Northern Arizona vs. UC Davis Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Flagstaff, Arizona

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Northern Arizona vs. UC Davis Key Statistics

Northern Arizona UC Davis 377.6 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.9 (55th) 383.3 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.0 (42nd) 134.7 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.1 (57th) 242.9 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.7 (44th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Adam Damante has compiled 1,112 yards (158.9 ypg) on 112-of-160 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Devon Starling has racked up 484 yards on 103 carries while finding paydirt four times. He's also caught 17 passes for 122 yards (17.4 per game).

Chase Belcher has been handed the ball 38 times this year and racked up 187 yards (26.7 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also contributed in the passing game with 12 grabs for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Coleman Owen has hauled in 40 receptions for 491 yards (70.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Hendrix Johnson has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 266 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Phillips Jr. has a total of 139 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in nine passes and scoring three touchdowns.

UC Davis Stats Leaders

Miles Hastings has thrown for 1,494 yards (213.4 yards per game) while completing 63.9% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Lan Larison is his team's leading rusher with 70 carries for 479 yards, or 68.4 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well. Larison has also chipped in with 13 catches for 126 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Trent Tompkins is a key figure in this offense, with 242 rushing yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns and 204 receiving yards (29.1 per game) on 32 catches with one touchdown

Josh Gale has racked up 264 receiving yards on 21 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

C.J. Hutton has 23 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 237 yards (33.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

