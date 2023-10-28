Nebraska vs. Purdue: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
A pair of Big Ten teams square off when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) take on the Purdue Boilermakers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 39.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Purdue matchup in this article.
Nebraska vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Nebraska vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-2.5)
|39.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-2.5)
|39.5
|-130
|+108
Nebraska vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Nebraska has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Purdue has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Boilermakers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.
Nebraska & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Nebraska
|To Win the Big Ten
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|Purdue
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
