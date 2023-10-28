Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:38 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 8:03 PM ET on Saturday. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the World Series.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 69th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Gurriel will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer during his last games.
- In 68.4% of his 158 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 158 games he has played this year, he's homered in 25 of them (15.8%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.1% of his games this year, Gurriel has driven in at least one run. In 20 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 57 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.315
|OBP
|.303
|.515
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the left-hander tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
