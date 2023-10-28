After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 8:03 PM ET on Saturday. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the World Series.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 69th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Gurriel will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer during his last games.

In 68.4% of his 158 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 158 games he has played this year, he's homered in 25 of them (15.8%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.1% of his games this year, Gurriel has driven in at least one run. In 20 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 57 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .261 AVG .262 .315 OBP .303 .515 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings