Kevin Durant and his Phoenix Suns teammates take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 100-95 loss to the Lakers (his most recent action) Durant produced 39 points and 11 rebounds.

Let's look at Durant's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 33.5 (-114)

Over 33.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+104)

Over 8.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz gave up 118 points per game last year, 24th in the NBA.

The Jazz were the 17th-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 43.5 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Jazz gave up 25 per contest last year, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

On defense, the Jazz gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, 18th in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.