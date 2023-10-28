Josh Okogie's Phoenix Suns face the Utah Jazz at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on October 26, Okogie put up 10 points and eight rebounds in a 100-95 loss versus the Lakers.

Let's look at Okogie's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Looking to bet on one or more of Okogie's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were ranked 24th in the league defensively last season, giving up 118 points per game.

The Jazz were the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, giving up 43.5 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Jazz were 10th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Jazz were 18th in the league last year, allowing 12.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Okogie vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 21 9 2 2 1 0 1 11/18/2022 3 0 1 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.