The Phoenix Suns, Jordan Goodwin included, hit the court versus the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Goodwin, in his most recent game (October 26 loss against the Lakers), produced 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Goodwin, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jordan Goodwin Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Over 10.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-145)

Over 3.5 (-145) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+186)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Jazz gave up 118 points per game last year, 24th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last season, conceding 43.5 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Jazz gave up 25 per game last year, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Jazz were 18th in the NBA last year, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Jordan Goodwin vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/22/2022 16 11 5 2 1 1 0 11/12/2022 21 9 2 2 3 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.