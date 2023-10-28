Grayson Allen plus his Phoenix Suns teammates face the Utah Jazz at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Allen, in his most recent action, had six points, six rebounds and four assists in a 100-95 loss to the Lakers.

With prop bets available for Allen, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+106)

Over 10.5 (+106) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-145)

Over 2.5 (-145) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

Looking to bet on one or more of Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz gave up 118 points per game last season, 24th in the league.

Conceding 43.5 rebounds per contest last year, the Jazz were 17th in the league in that category.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grayson Allen vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 22 25 4 1 5 0 2 12/17/2022 28 13 4 4 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.