The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 2 of the World Series. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.

Perdomo is batting .444 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 75 of 150 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.

He has gone deep in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 44.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings