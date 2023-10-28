Geraldo Perdomo vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:33 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 2 of the World Series. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.
- Perdomo is batting .444 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 75 of 150 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.
- He has gone deep in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 44.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Montgomery (10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when the lefty threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
