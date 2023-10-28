Gabriel Moreno, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, October 28 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the World Series with the Rangers in front 1-0.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .284.

In 58.8% of his 119 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has driven in a run in 44 games this year (37.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 26.9% of his games this year (32 of 119), with two or more runs three times (2.5%).

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings