Gabriel Moreno vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:34 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, October 28 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the World Series with the Rangers in front 1-0.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .284.
- In 58.8% of his 119 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has driven in a run in 44 games this year (37.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 26.9% of his games this year (32 of 119), with two or more runs three times (2.5%).
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the lefty tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
