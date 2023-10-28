On Saturday, Evan Longoria (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 1-0.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .223 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Longoria has gotten a hit in 42 of 86 games this season (48.8%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (10.5%).

He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (27.9%), including three games with multiple runs (3.5%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings