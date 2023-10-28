On Saturday, Emmanuel Rivera (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .261 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.

Rivera has picked up a hit in 53.4% of his 88 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 4.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 88), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this year (28.4%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (29.5%), including six games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .260 AVG .261 .285 OBP .340 .341 SLG .373 6 XBH 11 2 HR 2 11 RBI 18 24/5 K/BB 32/17 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings