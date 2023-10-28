The World Series continues on Saturday when the Texas Rangers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers will look to build on their 1-0 lead when the game begins at 8:03 PM ET on FOX. Jordan Montgomery is starting for the Rangers, while the Diamondbacks have yet to name their starter.

The Rangers are listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+135). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 6-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The past 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 49, or 50%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a record of 14-15, a 48.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 76 of its 175 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-38 41-40 38-30 55-52 61-61 32-21

