The Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of the World Series, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are up 1-0.

The Rangers will look to Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (12-8) to the mound to make his 31st start of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 177 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.

Kelly is looking to record his 19th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Kelly is seeking his 33rd straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers' Montgomery (10-11) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.193 in 32 games this season.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.

In 32 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings 28 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has made 32 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 746 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They are batting .250 for the campaign with 166 home runs, 22nd in the league.

The left-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 14-for-47 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI in 12 innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.