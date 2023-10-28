Diamondbacks vs. Rangers World Series Game 2 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 28
The Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of the World Series, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are up 1-0.
The Rangers will look to Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (12-8) to the mound to make his 31st start of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
- Kelly is looking to record his 19th quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Kelly is seeking his 33rd straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- The Rangers' Montgomery (10-11) will make his 33rd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.193 in 32 games this season.
- In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.
- In 32 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings 28 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.
- He has made 32 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Jordan Montgomery vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks have scored 746 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They are batting .250 for the campaign with 166 home runs, 22nd in the league.
- The left-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 14-for-47 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI in 12 innings this season.
